Sunderland’s recent struggles from the penalty spot continued at the weekend, with Luke O’Nien the latest to miss in a 1-0 win over Millwall.

The Black Cats have now failed to convert four of their last five penalties, using three different takers in the process. O’Nien joins WIlson Isidor and Patrick Roberts on the unpopular list of players who have failed to convert their most recent spot kicks.

With the play-offs on the horizon - and the threat of a shoot-out growing - uncomfortable questions are being asked of Regis Le Bris' side, who may have to rely on some unsettling metrics to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

David Prutton: Sunderland must manage penalty pressure ahead of play-offs

Football League World spoke exclusively with EFL pundit David Prutton on the worrying trend, and if the former Football League midfielder considered it a concern for Sunderland’s play-off chances..

“Sunderland missing penalties - missed the last four with three different penalty takers, that is a bit of a concern isn’t it?” Prutton told FLW.

“They’d be conscious not to make a big deal of it, given the fact they’ll definitely-maybe be in the play-offs.”

Penalties awarded to Sunderland this season Date Match Taker Outcome 14.09.24 Plymouth Argyle (A) Patrick Roberts Scored 29.11.24 Sheffield United (A) Patrick Roberts Missed 17.01.25 Burnley (A) Wilson Isidor Missed 17.01.25 Burnley (A) Wilson Isidor Missed 29.03.25 Millwall (H) Luke O’Nien Missed

“But it’s a fine line - there will be practicing going on as and when the need arises, it’s the mental side of it, isn’t it? From a player's point of view, being able to deal with that type of pressure at that specific moment.”

“But definitely something I think Regis Le Bris will be mindful of, but mindful to not make it too much of a thing.”

Sunderland’s penalty problem could prove crucial in Championship play-off push

With Sunderland sitting comfortably in fourth and all but assured of a play-off spot, Regis Le Bris has time on his side - but not much margin for error.

The margins between promotion and heartbreak in the Championship are notoriously fine, and the Black Cats’ ongoing penalty problem could prove costly if it isn’t addressed quickly.

Given their likely play-off opponents and a mixed head-to-head record between them this season, the prospect of a penalty shoot-out deciding their fate cannot be ruled out. That makes Sunderland’s recent run of four missed spot kicks from five attempts all the more alarming.