Exclusive: Wolves make transfer enquiry for Blackburn Rovers man

Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz has been the subject of a transfer enquiry from Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Bruno Lage’s side have entered the race for the 23-year-old Chile international following a knee injury to star striker Raul Jimenez, who is expected to be out for at least a month.

Brereton was in fine form for Rovers last season in the Championship, scoring 22 times as the Lancashire club pushed for promotion for a large chunk of the campaign.

Rovers triggered the one-year extension in Brereton’s contract this summer in order to not lose him on a free transfer, but that now means his deal will expire for good in June 2023 if a new contract is not agreed on.

Spanish giants Sevilla have retained a keen interest in the forward, but are attempting to wait it out and land Brereton on a free transfer next summer, having been put off by Blackburn’s price-tag.

However, they could be beaten in the race by Wolves, who want to add the 15-cap international to their top flight squad.