Exclusive: Wolves make approach in bid to seal late swoop for Fulham star

Premier League side Wolves have made a late summer window approach to Fulham in a bid to sign defender Tosin Adarabioyo in the final days of the market, Football League World has been told exclusively.

The defender has started this campaign in fine fashion for the Cottagers, carrying on his form from last season where, despite the club’s relegation, he still impressed in the Premier League.

Indeed, that said, Fulham have been naturally eager to see the summer market shut as soon as possible in terms of his future as they bid to keep him, and things had been looking on course to go in their favour with a reported £10m fee release clause expiring earlier this summer.

However, with just a few days left in the window, Premier League side Wolves have now made contact with the men from Craven Cottage over a potential move, Football League World can reveal exclusively, though Fulham are going to fight hard to keep him at this late stage and have increased his price tag in order to do so.

The Old Gold have stopped short of launching an official bid at this current stage, but it is clear they have genuine interest in the player as we head towards the transfer deadline.