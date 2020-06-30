Exclusive: Wolves hold ‘firm interest’ in transfer move for player released from Championship side

Wolverhampton Wanderers hold a ‘firm interest’ in signing recently released striker Danny Loader, a source close to the player has exclusively confirmed to Football League World.

A transfer to Nuno Santo’s Wolves collapsed on deadline day last August as the top-flight club looked to secure a deal for the 19-year-old forward, however it is understood that the Midlands outfit are still interested in a move for the striker.

The striker’s contract expired today at Reading after negotiations over a new contract failed to come to a conclusion, partly due to the current global situation which meant the Royals could not afford to financially seal a new deal.

Loader scored two goals in 35 first-team appearances for the Berkshire outfit and was mainly utilised as an option from the bench in recent seasons, though these relatively mediocre goalscoring statistics have seemingly not put off Wolves.

The striker won the World Cup with England U17s in 2017, alongside the likes of Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho, and now looks set for a move to the Premier League this summer, with Wolves among those in the queue.

The source has confirmed to Football League World that a number of clubs are also likely to join the clamour for his signature, but it is Wolves that attain a ‘firm interest’ in the recently released player.