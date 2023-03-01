Exclusive: Wolves and Middlesbrough transfer talks detailed as key summer decision looms

Middlesbrough have discussed the possibility of signing Ryan Giles from Wolves on a permanent transfer, yet it’s Football League World’s understanding that the Molineux club are yet to reach a decision on the left-back’s long-term future.

Giles has excelled away from Molineux on various loans including Cardiff City and Middlesbrough over the last 12 months.

The 23-year-old has notched seven assists this season for Boro, playing a crucial role for Michael Carrick in lifting them away from trouble at the foot of the table to a position where they are in with an outside chance of automatic promotion.

Sources have told Football League World that conversations between Boro and Wolves have taken place regarding a permanent transfer for Giles this coming summer, such has been his impact on Teesside.

However, Wolves are not yet decided on what they want to do with Giles moving out of this season. Giles has a contract at Molineux until the summer of 2025 and, with Julen Lopetegui’s men still flirting with relegation back into the EFL, there’s little need for a knee-jerk decision.

That being said, the Middlesbrough loanee has fierce competition for a left-back berth back at Wolves. Rayan Ait-Nouri (21) and Hugo Bueno (20) are two young talents thriving in his position in Wolves’ first-team right now.

Middlesbrough sit third in the Championship, whilst Wolves are 15th in the Premier League.

