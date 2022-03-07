Exclusive: Wigan, Rotherham, MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon eyeing up 10 goal, 13 assist player

A plethora of League One clubs are tracking non-league starlet Charlie Ruff, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The midfielder, who plies his trade for London-based Hornchurch FC of the Isthmian League Premier Division – four tiers below League One – has been in sensational form this season, scoring 10 times and assisting 13 goals as his side sit in fifth position.

Ruff joined the Urchins in October 2020 from fellow non-league side Potters Bar Town, and his form during the current campaign has seen promotion-chasing Wigan Athletic, Rotherham United and MK Dons, as well as AFC Wimbledon, monitor his progress.

Hornchurch have already been raided once by an EFL club for a young talent, with Jili Buyabu departing for Championship outfit Sheffield United earlier in the season.

They could now be set to lose creative attacking midfielder Ruff as several clubs in the third tier circle for his signature ahead of the summer transfer window.