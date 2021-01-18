Exclusive: Wigan Athletic show transfer interest in Nottingham Forest player

Wigan Athletic are showing an interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Zach Clough, sources close to the Latics have exclusively told Football League World.

Clough is completely out of favour on Trentside, and hasn’t featured for Forest since January 2018 – a 2-1 defeat to Hull City in the FA Cup.

The midfielder failed to make an appearance under Martin O’Neill or Sabri Lamouchi, and is yet to be named in a matchday squad under Chris Hughton.

Clough’s contract at Forest expires at the end of the season, and he looks set for the exit door.

Wigan Athletic – who have already signed Tendayi Darikwa from Forest this month – are showing an interest in Clough, sources close to the club have told Football League World.

FLW have also been told that the club are actively trying to find Clough a new club this month, rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the campaign.

Clough arrived at Forest from Bolton Wanderers in 2017, before spending time back on loan in Lancashire the following season.

In 2018/19, he made 13 appearances on loan at Rochdale, but has since failed to make an impact at the City Ground.