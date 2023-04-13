Wigan Athletic midfielder Christ Tiehi has caught the eye of clubs in the Premier League and Austria ahead of the summer, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 24-year-old signed on loan from Czech top tier club Slovan Liberec in January, with Kolo Toure leaning on his Ivory Coast links to sign his compatriot, and the Latics are thought to have the option to make the move permanent.

Tiehi's arrival has proven one of few positives from Toure's short and ill-fated spell at the DW Stadium - with the defensive midfielder playing in all of their last 14 Championship games.

Premier League clubs circle Wigan Athletic's Chris Tiehi

His performances for the relegation-battling Latics have not gone unnoticed as sources have exclusively informed FLW that he is on the radar of multiple Premier League sides.

FLW understands that there is interest from clubs in Austria as well ahead of the summer transfer window.

What is Wigan Athletic midfielder Christ Tiehi's contract situation?

There is an option-to-buy in the loan deal that brought Tiehi to Wigan but it remains to be seen what impact their likely relegation could have on that.

The 24-year-old is under contract at parent club Slovan Liberec until the summer of 2024, which suggests the Czech outfit will be open to cashing in on him this summer.