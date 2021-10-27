Exclusive: Wigan Athletic open talks with 23-year-old over new contract

Wigan Athletic are in talks with full-back Tom Pearce over a new deal with his current contract set to expire next summer, Football League World can reveal exclusively.

The Latics will be pleased with the way this season has gone so far in Sky Bet League One with them sitting in third place and looking to challenge for promotion back into the Sky Bet Championship.

Pearce has been a little in and out of the side so far this season but was impressive last year before injury struck and it looks as though the Latics are eager to reward him with a new contract, as his current one comes to an end.

His deal with Wigan expires at the end of this season and he would be therefore available on a free transfer but Football League World understands the Latics are making moves to ensure that that eventuality does not come to pass.

The club has opened talks with the player over a new deal that they want to get over the line in the near future, with him set to turn 24-years-old next April.

Barnsley have been among those linked with the former Leeds man in the past but it seems as though Wigan are eager to keep him around.