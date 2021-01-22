Exclusive: Wigan Athletic on the brink of sealing Nottingham Forest transfer agreement

A move which will see Zach Clough move from Nottingham Forest to Wigan Athletic is all but complete, sources have told Football League World.

Football League World reported earlier this week that Clough is a player of interest to Wigan, who are currently fighting for survival at the bottom end of League One.

Having already signed Tendayi Darikwa this month, the Latics now look set to announce the signing of another Forest man. Football League World has been told that a deal to bring Clough to the DW Stadium is all but complete, with an announcement expected fairly soon.

Clough is out of contract at the City Ground at the end of the season, and it is expected that he will put pen to paper on a permanent deal at Wigan.

Clough hasn’t featured for Forest since January 2018 – in a FA Cup defeat to Hull City.

The 25-year-old has been unable to feature under Sabri Lamouchi, Martin O’Neill and Chris Hughton, with a long-awaited exit now set to materialise.