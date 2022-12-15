Exclusive: West Ham looking at other targets after Middlesbrough development

West Ham United are moving onto other right-back targets after it became clear they have no chance of persuading Middlesbrough to sell Isaiah Jones, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

In October, FLW exclusively revealed that Crystal Palace and West Ham were both still tracking Jones, who caught the eye by breaking through as a right wing-back under Chris Wilder last season.

But now FLW understands that the Hammers are moving onto other right-back targets after learning that they have no chance of getting Boro to sell the 23-year-old.

The Championship club do not need the money due to the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier while new head coach Michael Carrick sees him as a vital player moving forward.

Jones signed a new long-term deal last year that keeps him under contract at the Riverside until at least the summer of 2025.

He broke through as a right wing-back in Wilder’s system, scoring once and providing nine assists as he helped the Teessiders go close to the play-offs last term, but Carrick has been using him in a more advanced role since taking charge.

Boro have four of their six games since the 41-year-old’s appointment in October, which has moved them to within four points of the top six.

They’re back in Championship action on Saturday as they host league leaders Burnley.