Exclusive: West Ham keen on Derby County duo ahead of summer window

West Ham United are keen on Derby County left-back Lee Buchanan and are continuing to monitor Louie Sibley’s situation at Pride Park, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Buchanan has emerged as the Rams’ first-choice left-back this season after Max Lowe was sold to Sheffield United last summer.

The 20-year-old has had by far his most significant campaign in a Derby shirt, featuring 33 times so far, and has impressed more than just those at Pride Park.

Sources have exclusively told Football League World that West Ham really like the defender, whose current deal is set to expire next summer.

Buchanan isn’t the only Derby player that the east London club have their eye on either as the Hammers are continuing to monitor Sibley’s situation.

The 19-year-old attacker has struggled to cement a place in Wayne Rooney’s XI and it is understood he could be sold if the East Midlands club look to raise funds in the summer.

West Ham may be a potential landing spot should that happen and are certainly no strangers to raiding the Championship for players, having signed Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, and Craig Dawson last summer.