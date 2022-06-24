Exclusive: West Ham in pole position to sign Keane Lewis-Potter as Wolves, Watford and Brentford also chase

Keane Lewis-Potter caught the eye week after week as Hull City stabilised in the Championship last season, and Football League World can exclusively reveal that West Ham United are in pole position to sign the 21-year-old, while Wolverhampton Wanderers, Watford, Brentford and Bournemouth are also showing interest.

Acun Ilicali appears to have very ambitious plans at Hull City and those, in the short term, could be centred around whether Lewis-Potter remains at the club heading into next season.

The shop window has widened with Lewis-Potter playing for England U21s recently and Premier League clubs could offer the type of transfer fee that the Tigers are unable to refuse.

A source close to the transfer race for Lewis-Potter exclusively revealed to Football League World:

“West Ham pushing and are favs… Brentford, Watford, Bournemouth and Wolves still also trying… but seems they now want £20 million for him.”

Lewis-Potter only has one year remaining on his contract at MKM Stadium but the Tigers reserve an option to extend the deal by a further year at the end of next season.

It is no surprise to see the Hammers take the favourites tag in pursuit of the 21-year-old’s signature, able to offer Lewis-Potter playing time in the Europa Conference League having finished seventh in the Premier League.

Selling to a direct second tier rival in Watford seems unlikely and especially with the valuation that the Tigers have set.

Wolves are in need of attacking reinforcements after a fairly toothless 2021/22 campaign that could have looked very different if it was not for the exceptional performances of Jose Sa.

Bournemouth have a wealth of options in the final third that may put off the player, with Brentford potentially identifying Lewis-Potter as an alternative to Brennan Johnson, who is more likely to stay at Nottingham Forest with Premier League football secured.

24 West Ham quiz questions about their time in the EFL – Can you score 100%?

1 of 24 Who was manager of West Ham for the 2011/12 Championship season? Alan Curbishley Sam Allardyce Alan Pardew Manuel Pelligrini

£20 million is steep looking at Lewis-Potter’s contract situation, and Shota Arveladze’s men may be better advised to lower their valuation rather than risk pricing him out of a move, just to sell the livewire forward for a much smaller fee this time next year.