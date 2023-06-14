West Ham United have enquired about the expected cost of Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, who they hold a serious interest in, and could use the money from the potential sale of Declan Rice to land him, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

FLW understands that the Saints are hoping for a fee in the region of £40 million as there are already multiple teams keen.

With the South Coast club relegated back to the Championship in 2022/23, Ward-Prowse's long spell at St Mary's looks likely to end this summer.

A host of teams have been linked with offering the 28-year-old a route back to the top flight, including Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Wolves, and the Hammers.

West Ham pursuit of Declan Rice replacement

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that West Ham's interest in Ward-Prowse is serious and that they have enquired about what a deal is expected to cost this summer.

Reports elsewhere have claimed that Rice is closing in on a £100 million move to Arsenal and it seems the Saints skipper is seen as his replacement.

FLW understands that the Hammers may use the money from the sale of their star midfielder to sign Ward-Prowse and it is one of the reasons they're asking for a lot of his fee upfront.

What is James Ward-Prowse worth?

Southampton will not let their captain go cheaply, however, and FLW sources have indicated that they're hoping for a fee in the region of £40 million as there are already a number of other teams interested.

That would put Ward-Prowse second in the list of the club's record sales - behind Virgil van Dijk (£75 million) and above Sadio Mane (£36 million).

When does James Ward-Prowse's Southampton contract expire?

The 28-year-old signed a new long-term deal with the Saints in August 2021, which runs until the summer of 2026.

Reports have suggested there is not a relegation clause in that contract.