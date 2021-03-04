Exclusive: West Ham and Newcastle United stance on Adam Armstrong becomes clearer as Blackburn Rovers demands narrow

Blackburn Rovers will accept under £20m for Adam Armstrong this summer as West Ham United and Newcastle United both remain interested in a transfer, sources have told Football League World.

Armstrong has been in electric form for Blackburn in the Championship this season, scoring 19 goals in 32 appearances and also registering three assists.

Tony Mowbray’s side are drifting towards mid-table now and, naturally, they are facing a summer of speculation that will surround the future of Armstrong.

FLW understands that both West Ham and Newcastle are keeping tabs on Armstrong, who Blackburn are willing to let go for under the £20m mark in the summer.

However, the interest from the Hammers should be viewed with a pinch of salt, with David Moyes’ side keeping tabs on at least three other options alongside the 24-year-old.

Newcastle are interested in a reunion with Armstrong, who they sold to Blackburn back in August 2018 after a successful loan spell at Ewood Park.

FLW also understand that any Newcastle move to reunite with Armstrong will depend on the club staying in the Premier League, as they continue to flirt with the possibility of getting dragged into a relegation battle under Steve Bruce.

Only true Blackburn Rovers fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Rovers striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 22 Which club did Blackburn sign Adam Armstrong from? Everton Aston Villa Crsytal Palace Newcastle