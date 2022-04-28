Exclusive: West Brom eyeing Aston Villa player ahead of summer transfer window

West Brom manager Steve Bruce has identified Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane as a summer transfer target for the Baggies, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

With The Hawthorns club now out of contention for a Championship play-off place, planning can begin for recruitment in the summer window ahead of next season.

Bruce only took charge of West Brom in February, and while it has still to be decided if he will remain on at the club for the 2022/23 campaign, the 61-year-old has already suggested some transfer targets to the club.

It is understood that one of those is Hourihane, who has spent this season out on loan from Villa at West Brom’s Championship rivals Sheffield United.

The 31-year-old has so far made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Blades, who currently occupy the final play-off spot in the second-tier standings.

Having also spent the second-half of last season on loan with Swansea, Hourihane has not made a Premier League appearance for Villa since November 2020.

Speaking earlier this year, the Repbulic of Ireland international admitted that his time with Villa is likely to come to an end in the summer.

Indeed, Hourihane’s contract at Villa Park is set to expire next summer, meaning he could be available to West Brom as a free agent.

Hourihane originally joined Villa from Barnsley in the 2017 January transfer window, and has gone on to make 151 appearances in all competitions for the club.

During that time, the midfielder has scored 29 goals and provided 22 assists for Villa, helping the club win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League during the 2018/19 season.