Exclusive: West Brom, Birmingham, Derby, Ipswich among sides eyeing striker on free transfer

West Brom, Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Derby, Birmingham, Ipswich and Wigan have all been looking at Kyle Lafferty who is available on a free transfer this summer, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The striker turns 34 in September and has got several sides on his CV, with Scottish club Kilmarnock his last team with him scoring eight league goals during his short spell there.

Indeed, it looks as though he could be back in England next with that form since February catching the eye of several EFL sides, Football League World has been told exclusively.

West Brom, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Derby County, Birmingham City, Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic have all taking a look at the player of late and he could well have several offers to sift through to come back south of the border.

Lafferty has played for the likes of Burnley, Norwich City and Sunderland during his time playing football in this country but it has always seemed as though he’s been more comfortable in Scotland with good spells at Rangers and Hearts also under his belt as well as the one at Killie.

He’s in good form after his spell with Kilmarnock, though, and that could be enough to tempt one of these sides to sign him up.