Exclusive: Watford’s price-tag for 24-year-old emerges amid Manchester United and Leeds interest

Watford have placed a £25 million price-tag on star player Ismaila Sarr this summer, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The Senegal international is expected to be in high demand following his electric start to the 2022-23 Championship season, kicking it off with an assist in a 1-0 opening match victory over Sheffield United before a sublime goal from his own half on Monday night against West Bromwich Albion.

Sarr was heavily linked with then-Premier League champions Liverpool in the summer of 2020 at a time where the Hornets were a Championship club, but a move failed to materialise and the winger then spent the 2020-21 campaign helping Watford back to the top flight.

The 24-year-old is now in a similar situation, and speculation has now started over his future.

Leeds United have been linked with Sarr, per reports in France, and now Manchester United are said to have entered the race after a deal for Marko Arnautovic broke down.

In light of transfer interest, Watford have now named their price for Sarr, whose contract at Vicarage Road expires in the summer of 2024.