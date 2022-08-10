Exclusive: Watford remain in pursuit of Aston Villa transfer agreement

Watford are still in the race to sign Keinan Davis from Aston Villa, sources have told Football League World.

Davis is back at Villa Park but didn’t feature in Steven Gerrard’s squad on the opening day of the season, as Aston Villa slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

That’s despite Davis thriving last season in the Championship with Nottingham Forest. The 24-year-old scored five goals and registered two assists in 18 appearances for the Reds, who sealed promotion back to the Premier League in the 2022 play-offs.

Watford’s interest in Davis was first noted back in June, yet the striker has remained at Villa and Cameron Archer was seen as a more likely target – something that’s no longer the case.

It’s Football League World’s understanding that Watford are still well positioned in the race to sign Davis this summer if he’s freed up to move on.

It’s our understanding that this move will initially be a loan.

Quiz: Can you name which club Watford signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Tom Cleverley? Everton Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United

Watford have started well in the Championship under Rob Edwards with four points from two fixtures.

They beat Sheffield United on the opening weekend of the season, whilst on the Monday gone by, the Hornets held West Brom to a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns.

Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr have been amongst the goals, but that pair and Emmanuel Dennis remain hot property with three weeks of the window remaining.