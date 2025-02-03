Watford FC are in talks with Fulham to sign winger Martial Godo on a loan deal for the rest of the season, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 21-year-old is in need of regular game-time after being on the fringes of the Cottagers first-team this season, appearing just once in the Premier League under Marco Silva.

And following an injury to forward Kwadwo Baah last month, Watford are in need of strengthening their wide areas in the final third, with Tom Cleverley identifying Godo - who spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic in League One - as a short-term addition.

Watford in negotiations with Fulham to land Martial Godo deal

It has been a quiet mid-season transfer window for Watford, who have been in contention for the top six of the Championship throughout the campaign.

Recent injuries though have accelerated the need for Cleverley to add to his squad, especially in forward areas when Baah pulled up early in the first half of a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End.

Three first-team additions have been made, with goalkeeper Egil Selvik arriving just weeks after signing for Italian outfit Udinese, who are also owned by the Pozzo Family like the Hornets are, whilst Irish defender James Abankwah joined temporarily from the same team - left-back Caleb Wiley has also been loaned in from Chelsea.

Godo though would be a fourth signing and perhaps final one for Watford if a deal is pushed through.

The winger played 34 times in League One for Wigan last season, scoring three times and notching four assists in the third tier of English football.

Martial Godo would add fresh creativity and pace to Watford squad

If there is something that Watford are lacking in their current squad, it is perhaps multiple players who have lightning-quick pace and flair.

Godo would add to this though, especially in the absence of Baah, and he is a youngster that needs minutes to progress as a player, having barely been given a kick by Marco Silva at Craven Cottage.

A deal could end up resting on whether or not Fulham sign another winger themselves as cover for the injured Harry Wilson, but Watford will be hoping that a deal for Godo is done before 11pm.