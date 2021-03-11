Exclusive: Watford ace closing in on new contract as current deal runs down

Watford defender Christian Kabasele is in advanced talks over a new contract with the club, a source has revealed exclusively to Football League World.

The Hornets are aiming to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season and take on Cardiff City this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship in what is a big game.

Kabasele had been a regular in the Watford side this season, too, before an injury ruled him out for a few months – with him only now closing in on a return.

His current deal, meanwhile, expires later in the year and so naturally there has been an urgency to try and get an agreement sorted for a new contract, with Football League World learning that discussions are now at an ‘advanced’ stage.

Defensively, the Hornets have been very good this season with just 24 league goals conceded – the lowest in the division currently – and upon Kabasele’s return he’ll be aiming to help maintain that form.

Indeed, it is now looking likely he’ll be remaining at the club past the end of this season, too, and fans will be pleased with that having potentially been on course to see him leave in the summer window.