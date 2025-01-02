League Two leaders Walsall have rejected bids from two third-tier clubs for midfielder Jamie Jellis, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World.

The Saddlers are looking to come out of the January transfer window in equal strength, if not better, in order to clinch promotion back to League One at the end of the current campaign.

They're currently sitting atop the League Two table with a 12-point margin over second-placed Doncaster Rovers at the season's midway point, having extended their divisional winning streak to seven matches by claiming a 2-1 victory at Notts County yesterday afternoon.

Walsall FC reject League One transfer bids for Jamie Jellis

It's no surprise that members of Mat Sadler's squad are attracting interest from clubs higher up the footballing pyramid.

That's a testament to just how successful Walsall have been this season, of course.

Earlier today, Football League World exclusively revealed that Stoke City loanee Nathan Lowe, who has scored 17 goals from 29 appearances this season, has rejected a proposal from League One promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town - boosting Walsall's chances of retaining him for the campaign's entirety.

Now, Football League World has also learned the 23-year-old has been the subject of two bids from two unnamed League One clubs, though both of these have been rejected.

Jellis joined Walsall last January from neighbouring Tamworth, and has made a big impression ever since. The midfielder was linked with unnamed Championship and League One clubs last month, but while Sadler has vowed to retain him in this window, his contract expires at the end of the season and Walsall may need to tie him down to fresh, extended terms sooner rather than later.

Jamie Jellis' 24/25 form for Walsall FC

The ex-Tamworth star has been one of the most impressive midfielders in League Two this season.

He's been an ever-present in the division's outstanding side and has returned the faith with three goals, including October's League Two Goal of the Month against Grimsby Town, while scoring five across all competitions.

Jamie Jellis' 24/25 stats for Walsall across all competitions via FotMob, as of January 2 Appearances 29 Goals 5 Assists 1

Arguably most memorable was the 91st-minute match-winning strike against League One side Bolton Wanderers to inspire a notable 2-1 FA Cup first-round victory. That showed Jellis' ability to mix it and excel against teams higher up the ladder.

Like many of Walsall's players, there is a strong argument to suggest Jellis is simply too good for the level. However, Walsall's largely unhitched, and increasingly inevitable route to promotion this season is going to help tenfold with retaining key players as they look sure to be in League One themselves next time out.