Exclusive: Walsall, Carlisle United, Scunthorpe United and Rochdale eye Halifax Town bargain

Walsall, Carlisle United, Scunthorpe United and Rochdale are keeping tabs on Niall Maher of Halifax Town as his contract with the National League side ticks down, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Maher is set to see his contract with Halifax expire in the summer of 2022, which has League Two clubs on alert and potentially ready to offer the defender a route into the EFL.

Football League World have been told that Walsall and Rochdale, who sit in mid-table in League Two, are impressed and chasing the 26-year-old’s signature. Likewise, struggling Scunthorpe and Carlisle are interested parties.

Maher has made 19 appearances this season in the Conference Premier, scoring one goal.

His defensive contribution has helped Halifax to second in the table, with the Yorkshire side boasting the third best defensive record in the division right now, having conceded just 16 goals.

Halifax are currently level on points with leaders Chesterfield, trailing on goal difference alone.

Have Rochdale had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Tranmere? Higher Lower

Maher started his career with Bolton Wanderers, whilst also having a loan spell with Blackpool having progressed through the Trotters’ ranks.

A move to Bury followed before Maher settled at Halifax, who he’s made over 100 appearances for since signing in 2018.