Exclusive: Wages tipped to be an issue if Sheffield Wednesday launch move for attacker

Jon Newsome has posed the question as to whether Sheffield Wednesday can afford Joe Pigott’s wages this summer with the player looking for a new club after opting to leave AFC Wimbledon, speaking to Football League World exclusively.

Pigott is a player that is looking to kick on with his career now after a successful spell at Wimbledon and it is clear he is looking to get a big move to a big club.

Naturally, given he’s available on a free, several sides are apparently keen on him and he has been linked with a move to the Owls in the past so we’ll have to see if he could end up switching to Hillsborough this summer.

With Wednesday heading into League One, though, there’s naturally some cost-cutting that needs to be undertaken and Newsome wonders whether that could mean the Owls cannot afford the wages that the former Dons man might be looking for.

“The club has released a number of players and it’s going to be a bit like a revolving door at Hillsborough this summer because they do need to get players in now,” Newsome said to Football League World exclusively.

“The issue I think you have with somebody like Joe Pigott is he’s scored 20 goals, he’s on a free transfer and he will be looking to secure himself quite a hefty contract, because there’s no fee, etc.

“It goes back to the question of can the football club afford it?”

Certainly, it’s a good point to make and Wednesday are going to have to be shrewd in the transfer window this summer, particularly after several years of spending pretty decent money on wages in chasing the Premier League dream.

A real reset could come into play at the club this off-season, and we’ll have to see where Pigott factors into that if he does at all.