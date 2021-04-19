Exclusive: Two clubs offer Sheffield Wednesday player exit route as relegation looms

Sheffield Wednesday’s Osaze Urhoghide has had pre-contract offers from Club Brugge and Sporting Lisbon as his Hillsborough future remains in doubt, Football League World has exclusively learned.

Urhoghide is out of contract at Hillsborough in the summer and has a sea of clubs keeping tabs on his situation with Wednesday, with the view of moving for him ahead of the 2021/22 season.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Club Brugge and Sporting Lisbon are the latest clubs to offer the 20-year-old a pre-contract agreement, as they look to get ahead of the game in the race to sign the versatile defender.

Sides in Europe can, of course, enter dialogue with out of contract players at this stage, whilst domestic rivals have to wait.

Previously, Football League World reported that Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Watford were all also interested in signing Urhoghide as a free agent.

Despite all that lingering interest, Football League World understand that Urhoghide won’t make a decision until Wednesday’s fate in the Championship is sealed.

Darren Moore’s side currently sit 23rd in the table and cut adrift of safety with just a handful of fixtures remaining.

Urhoghide has made 14 appearances this season in the Championship, with his career total at Wednesday just 19 after arriving in South Yorkshire from AFC Wimbledon.