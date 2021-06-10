Exclusive: Tranmere Rovers open talks in bid to sign Wigan Athletic player

Tranmere Rovers are looking to sign Chris Merrie on a free transfer and are in talks to do so, Football League World can reveal exclusively.

The Wigan Athletic midfielder sees his contract with the Latics come to an end this summer and he has been offered the chance to renew by the Sky Bet League One club.

However, Football League World can reveal exclusively that he’s also received some contact from Tranmere and talks are underway over a potential move to Prenton Park.

Micky Mellon is back in charge of Rovers and will be wanting to build on their play-off finish last season, which ultimately came to an end at the semi-final stage at the hands of eventual winners Morecambe.

Merrie, then, needs to decide just where he feels the future lies for him with him making 24 starts in League One for Wigan last season as they avoided the drop.