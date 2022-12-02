Exclusive: Tranmere Rovers man closing in on Aberdeen transfer switch

Tranmere Rovers right-back Josh Dacres-Cogley is on the verge of sealing a January transfer switch to Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The Dons have been on the trail of the 26-year-old for a number of weeks, and finally believe they are closing in on their man after a protracted interest.

Dacres-Cogley’s contract at Prenton Park expires in the summer of 2023, and with Aberdeen able to approach the defender on a free transfer for a contract which would start in July of next year, Micky Mellon is ready to cash in at the final opportunity.

Having arrived on the Wirral in 2021 following his release from Birmingham City, Dacres-Cogley was an ever-present in League Two last season, missing just one league match in the campaign.

In the current fourth tier season, Dacres-Cogley has played in every minute of every single match for the Birkenhead outfit, with one goal and one assist to his name.

Time is ticking down on his time at the club though as Aberdeen are closing in on his signature.