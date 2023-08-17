Tottenham are looking for the right destination to send Djed Spence on loan and will have to be convinced it is the right fit to let him join a Championship club, with Southampton fitting the profile and interested, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

However, FLW understands that Spence believes he is ready for Premier League football amid links to Crystal Palace.

Does Djed Spence have a future at Tottenham?

The 21-year-old has found breaking through at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tough since he joined from Middlesbrough for an eight-figure fee last summer.

Spence has played just 41 minutes of football for Spurs and made only five appearances, all of which have come as a substitute.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Rennes but was unconvincing - featuring just 10 times and losing his place in the side for the final months of the 2022/23 campaign.

A report from The Evening Standard earlier this month suggested that Spence was one of a number of squad players that new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was ready to let leave this summer while the Daily Mail has claimed that the Premier League club could offer him to Nottingham Forest, where he thrived on loan in 2021/22, as part of their pursuit of Reds forward Brennan Johnson.

Djed Spence latest

However, the defender's Tottenham future is not dead in the water just yet.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Spurs are looking for the right loan deal for Spence and will only consider a Championship club as long as they're convinced that it is the right fit.

FLW understands that Southampton, who are expected to challenge for promotion and play a possession-heavy brand of football under new boss Russell Martin, are seen as fitting the profile and interested in such a deal.

Spence could arrive as a potential replacement for Kyle Walker-Peters, who has emerged as an Arsenal target due to the long-term injury suffered by summer arrival Julien Timber.

However, the 21-year-old is thought to believe that he is ready for the Premier League amid links to Palace, who were credited with an interest in January and appear to still be keen.

When is Djed Spence out of contract at Tottenham?

Spence signed a five-year deal when he joined Spurs, which means he is under contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the summer of 2027.

That means the North Londoners are under no pressure to cash in on the England age-group international in the current window and could look to loan him out to gain more experience with a view to running the rule over him again in the future or put him in the shop window in a bid to drive up his value.

Doing the latter may well help them recover more of the fee they spend on him last summer and could even see them make a profit - assuming his loan spell this term went well.

With a fortnight left of the summer transfer window, you'd imagine we will see some movement concerning Spence soon.