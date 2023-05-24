Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are among the clubs that have been watching Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards for some time, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The Posh are facing another season in League One after Sheffield Wednesday's remarkable comeback in last week's play-off semi-final second leg, which could mean they face a battle to keep hold of some of their key players this summer.

Spurs and West Ham eye Ronnie Edwards

Edwards is likely to be among those and sources have exclusively informed FLW that a number of clubs, including Spurs and West Ham, have been watching the defender for some time.

FLW understands that the 20-year-old continues to catch the eye.

Edwards will get a chance to showcase his talents over the next few weeks as he is part of Ian Foster's England U20s squad for the World Cup in Argentina.

The centre-back started as England got off to a winning start by beating Tunisia 1-0 in their first match in Group E yesterday.

When does Ronnie Edwards' Peterborough United contract expire?

Edwards joined Peterborough from non-league side Barnet in August 2020 and signed a contract extension in May 2021 that is due to keep him under contract at the Weston Homes Stadium until 2025.

Having made his debut in 2020/21, he established himself in the first team the following season and was one of the bright spots of a frustrating campaign, which saw Posh relegated from the Championship. The defender was a regular fixture in the side and won multiple club awards.

Edwards has been a key player for Peterborough this term - featuring 44 times as he helped them clinch a top six finish.