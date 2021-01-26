Exclusive: Tottenham and Leicester City monitoring Norwich City midfielder

Premier League duo Tottenham and Leicester City have started monitoring Norwich City attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell ahead of the summer, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 22-year-old will have one year left on his contract come this summer, and both sides are keeping tabs on his progress at Carrow Road ahead of launching a potential move.

However, FLW understands that Spurs in particular are not interested in becoming part of any bidding war for Cantwell, and at this stage, are merely monitoring the player.

Norwich are bracing themselves for bids for a number of their key stars this summer with Emi Buendia and Max Aarons among those attracting serious interest from clubs in the top-flight.

Though, FLW has been told that the Canaries’ stance is very clear-cut and that nobody is for sale with them having big ambitions should they achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Cantwell has made 15 appearances for Norwich this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists, as Daniel Farke’s side sit pretty at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

The attacking midfielder who can operate on either flank or centrally, played a big part in Norwich’s campaign last season in the Premier League and impressed in his first season in the top-flight, scoring six goals and recording two assists.