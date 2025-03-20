Former Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Jacobson believes Norwich City may have a succession plan to replace Josh Sargent, who faces an increasingly uncertain future at Carrow Road after earning interest elsewhere in recent times.

The United States international has flourished in an otherwise underwhelming campaign for Norwich, which has seen Johannes Hoff Thorup's side fail to follow up on last season's run to the play-off semi-finals. The Canaries are poised to spend yet another season outside of the Premier League and will consequently fear a summer exit for Sargent, who seemingly has no shortage of suitors following a succession of prolific Championship campaigns.

Sargent first signed for Norwich in an £8 million move from Werder Bremen and struggled in his debut campaign at Premier League level but has progressed year-on-year in the Championship ever since. The 25-year-old has established himself among the second-tier's finest marksmen over the last two seasons and scored 16 goals from just 30 appearances last time out.

Injuries have been a recurring theme but Sargent has often been a cut above when on the pitch and has recorded 12 goals and five assists from just 21 starts in the current campaign.

Josh Sargent's Norwich City stats by season via FotMob, as of March 19 Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Premier League 29 4 3 2022/23 Championship 41 13 2 2023/24 Championship 30 16 2 2024/25 Championship 25 12 5

It's no surprise, then, that Sargent has admirers, and recent reports have linked both Leeds United and high-flying Nottingham Forest, along with a number of undisclosed Premier League and Bundesliga clubs, to his signature.

Norwich reportedly value Sargent at between €15-20 million (£12.6-£16.8 million) - a light price for a player of his talents, one could argue. With the Canaries set to finish outside of the top-six, it's easy to wonder just how they will go about potentially replacing him.

However, they have been handed some hope, with recent history pointing to a potential succession plan.

Joe Jacobson offers Norwich City Josh Sargent transfer hope amid Teemu Pukki, Borja Sainz claim

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Jacobson has argued that Sargent's own ability to fill the goalscoring boots vacated by modern-day legend Teemu Pukki along with Borja Sainz's exploits this term suggest the club could be able to deal with life without the star striker.

Pukki enjoyed a historic impact in Norfolk, scoring 88 goals and twice helping the side to the Championship title during a hugely-successful five-year stay.

However, Sargent has ensured the Finland international's absence has not been too sorely felt following his summer 2023 switch to Minnesota United.

Sainz, meanwhile, is the division's top scorer this season with 17 strikes to his name and could also potentially join Sargent in heading out through the exit door in the summer. However, he could step up further if he stays and Sargent goes.

According to Jacobson, the two examples show how Norwich have done it before and that there is "always someone else" to come along and assume goalscoring responsibility.

"Yeah, I think it's always the case in the Championship of if a player does well and scores a lot of goals, there's going to be teams in the Premier League - especially the ones that go up - will look at those types of players and think they can help them not just next season, but then if they did get relegated they're ready to go again," Jacobson told FLW.

"With someone like Josh Sargent, who has scored a lot of goals in the last few years consistently for Norwich, it would be difficult to replace [his goals].

"However, they've done it before. They had Teemu Pukki who scored a lot of goals there, they've got Borja Sainz who has scored a lot of goals as well, so there's always someone else to come along and prove themselves and be that main man.

"But like anything, if you're failing to get to the targets in the league like Norwich are this season, ultimately their better players are going to be looked at to move on."

Norwich City must not lose both Josh Sargent and Borja Sainz this summer

A summer departure for Sargent feels somewhat more inevitable considering the consistency of his displays and the recency of reported interest, whereas Sainz has dropped off in the second-half of the season.

Norwich would love to retain both, of course, but that may be unrealistic as they prepare for life in the second-tier once again next term. It's easy to get caught up in the desperation of keeping Sargent, though, and Norwich must also fear an exit for Sainz.

Although the goals have dried up to an extent, the Spanish winger has still enjoyed an inspired season and is one of the very best attackers on offer at Championship level.

Sainz was reportedly of interest to the likes of Villarreal, Athletic Club, Atlético Madrid and Galatasaray earlier this season and it's only natural that top-flight sides will come calling once again when the summer rolls around, so losing both players would deal Norwich a seismic blow in their bid to go again and cement a strong promotion bid in 25/26.