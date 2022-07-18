Exclusive: Swindon Town set to sign ex-Rotherham United player

Swindon Town are set to complete the signing of former Rotherham United centre-back Angus Macdonald on a two-year deal, sources have exclusively confirmed to Football League World.

Macdonald, 29, was released from his contract at Rotherham this summer and Scott Lindsey’s Swindon have pounced to sign the experienced defender ahead of the new 2022/23 League Two season.

The centre-back had made over 100 EFL appearances at various clubs within the pyramid, having had stints at the likes of Hull City, Barnsley and his latest club Rotherham – he’ll now embark on a campaign in the fourth tier with the Robins who will be eyeing promotion.

The Winchester-born centre-back has had to deal with his fair share of injury problems over the years and was used sparingly by Paul Warne last season in League One, with Macdonald making just seven appearances for the Millers as they secured an immediate return to the Championship.

Macdonald began his career with nearby Reading but never went on to make a senior appearance for the Royals before he left to join Salisbury City back in 2013, since then, the defender has managed to work his way up the football pyramid.

Swindon face an away trip to Yorkshire to face Harrogate Town on the opening weekend of the season with Macdonald likely to be involved.