Swindon Town have agreed a loan switch with Mansfield Town for striker Tom Nichols, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The 28-year-old is set to make the temporary move to the County Ground in what is Ian Holloway's first opportunity to do business at the County Ground since his appointment at the League Two outfit in late October.

The Robins are still embroiled in the battle to avoid dropping into the National League alongside the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Harrogate Town, Morecambe and Carlisle United, but have enjoyed a relative upturn in fortunes of late, going unbeaten in their last three matches.

Meanwhile, since joining the Stags in February, Nichols has struggled for consistent minutes, particularly since Nigel Clough's side returned to League One, with his last appearance coming in a 2-0 win over Blackpool in October.

More to Follow...