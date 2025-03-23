Swansea City are at somewhat of a crossroads when it comes to deciding who will succeed Luke Williams as the club's head coach.

The South Wales outfit dispensed of the services of the ex-Notts County boss in mid-February, having lost seven of their previous nine matches, and since then, Alan Sheehan has been in temporary charge.

Having taken seven points out of a possible nine from his first three matches in charge, Sheehan has overseen back-to-back defeats at the hands of Watford and Burnley, and with names such as Hibernian's David Gray being linked in the last few weeks, as well as claims that the board are looking overseas for Williams' replacement, it looks as though it will end up being an external hire.

It is perhaps interesting to note though that two of their last three managers prior to Williams - Russell Martin and Steve Cooper - are both out of work, but could either be potentially tempted to return to Swansea.

Don Goodman brushes off potential Russell Martin/Steve Cooper, Swansea City reunion

In the eyes of Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman, potential Swansea City returns for either Cooper or Martin would likely never transpire even if the club approached them, partly down to the fact of how they both departed.

Cooper left the Swans a few weeks before the 2021-22 season started due to being unsettled over the direction of the club, whilst Martin jumped ship to Southampton in the summer of 2023 and a subsequent legal battle ensued over a potential breach of contract.

"It's a difficult question in terms of Steve Cooper and Russell Martin being on Swansea's radar. I would imagine they would be on Swansea's radar, but I wouldn't imagine that Swansea would be on their radar," Goodman said whilst speaking exclusively to Football League World.

"They both left Swansea in strange circumstances really. I think that there were arguments between Russell Martin and the board not backing him in order to get them to where they wanted to be.

"And with Steve Cooper it didn't feel like he was appreciated by the fans for what he did, which was two play-offs back to back, and I don't think that Swansea should have been anywhere near the play-offs, so it was a brilliant effort from Steve Cooper.

"As I said, I think that if you're Swansea, you probably would fancy a piece of either of them, but if you're either of them, you probably wouldn't fancy a piece of Swansea."

Steve Cooper & Russell Martin may have sights set higher than Swansea City right now

Even though Swansea are reportedly looking into continental options to become their next head coach, you'd imagine they'd jump through hoops to bring back managers of the calibre that Cooper and Martin are.

Steve Cooper v Russell Martin - Swansea City Managerial Stats Comparison Years Managed Matches Managed Wins Draws Losses Win % Steve Cooper 2019-21 105 47 28 30 44.76 Russell Martin 2021-23 99 36 26 37 36.36 Source: Wikipedia

Both may have departed in somewhat acrimonious circumstances, but you cannot deny their abilities and how they'd on paper make Swansea a much better team than how they've been playing recently.

With both Cooper and Martin departing Premier League jobs recently though, the idea that they'd drop to a club that currently sit 16th in the Championship and only six points above the relegation zone is perhaps stretching the realms of possibility.

A bigger Championship club with bigger finances may take a chance on Cooper next season if they have a poor start to 2025-26, whilst Martin still has a bit of his stock left after guiding Southampton to promotion last year, and he may be more suited to moving into a European league with his style of play, akin to what Liam Rosenior is doing with Strasbourg.