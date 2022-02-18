Exclusive: Swansea City figure set for exit as Russell Martin makes off-field changes

Swansea City assistant Luke Williams is set to leave the club as Russell Martin prepares a shake-up of his backroom team, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The 41-year-old was one of several coaches who arrived alongside Martin after he was named as the boss of the Welsh side in August last year following his decision to move from MK Dons.

And, whilst Williams has been a key figure as part of the setup for the current season, FLW understand that Martin set to make a few tweaks ahead of next season.

Firstly, Williams will depart the club, with Technical Development coach Matt Gill, another who joined from MK Dons, set to step up to become Martin’s right-hand man in the future.

It has been a mixed first season for the ex-Norwich City player, with his Swansea side currently sitting 16th in the Championship.

Despite the inconsistent results in recent months, Martin has successfully transformed the style of play of the club, with his team known for adopting a very patient, passing approach.

The Swans are looking for a third win in four when they take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane tomorrow afternoon.

