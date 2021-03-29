Exclusive: Swansea City boss Steve Cooper expected to be in contention for potential England role

Swansea City boss, Steve Cooper, is expected to be on England’s shortlist as the FA consider a change in their Under-21 set-up as pressure builds on Aidy Boothroyd, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Boothroyd has found himself on the end of real criticism in the last 24 hours, with England’s impressive pool of Under-21 players beaten 2-0 by Portugal on Sunday evening. That defeat leaves the likes of Eberechi Eze, Curtis Jones and Eddie Nketiah on the cusp of crashing out of the European Under-21 Championships after back-to-back defeats.

In that eventuality, Boothroyd is expected to see his role as manager come into doubt, which could lead the FA to the door of a man they trust in the form of Cooper.

A source has told Football League World that Cooper is expected to be on the shortlist the FA piece together if they do opt for a change and look to replace Boothroyd.

Cooper, 41, is highly rated within the English governing body, having won the FIFA Under-17 World Cup with England back in 2017, before turning his hand to senior management with Swansea.

Since taking over at the Liberty Stadium, Cooper has excelled and his stock has risen once more in the management circuit.

He guided Swansea into the Championship play-off places last season thanks to a late run, but they were beaten by Brentford over two legs in the semi-finals and failed to reach Wembley.

However, the Swans have dusted themselves down well and gone again in 2020/21.

They are in contention for automatic promotion this time around, with Cooper’s side going up against Brentford and Watford for second place as things stand.

Whilst he will be considered for the potential England Under-21 vacancy and asked if he’s interested, the FA will have other names in the frame.

Football League World also understand that Charlton Athletic’s Under-21 coach, Jason Euell, and Jody Morris could be options for the FA.