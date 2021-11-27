Exclusive: Swansea City, Blackpool and Barnsley offer alternatives as Manchester City weigh up transfer decision

Swansea City, Blackpool and Barnsley have all been in contact with Manchester City over the availability of Tommy Doyle as he struggles for game time on loan with Hamburg, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Doyle is highly-rated at the Etihad Stadium and was sent to the German second-tier on loan to develop in 2021/22.

However, the 20-year-old midfielder has managed just 73 minutes of league action for Hamburg and is finding opportunities hard to come by. Despite that, he did score the winner when Hamburg beat SC Paderborn back in October.

Football League World understands that Doyle is confident of making a mark in Germany and eventually breaking into the side on a regular basis. Concerns, though, are growing back in Manchester, with City wanting their talented youngster to be playing more football.

Swansea, Blackpool and Barnsley are three sides who would be happy to offer Doyle more playing time and a potential route into the Championship. Football League World have been told that competition will be strong and there is interest from France, Spain and Holland.

Doyle has made seven appearances for City’s senior side under Pep Guardiola, whilst thriving in the U23 set-up consistently.

Last year, he scored four goals and registered 11 assists in a fruitful campaign in the Premier League 2, which prompted belief he was ready to step up into senior football.