Exclusive: Surprise managerial candidate responds to Sheffield Wednesday links

Carlton Palmer has said that he would need to be backed by Dejphon Chansiri if he was to consider to taking the Sheffield Wednesday managers’ job.

The Owls are still searching for a new boss after the decision was made to sack Tony Pulis at the end of December.

Since then Neil Thompson has taken interim charge and done a decent job under tight financial restrictions after winning three of his five matches in charge of the team.

Palmer emerged as a surprise contender to take the job at the club where he’s so highly-regarded among supporters, but according to the former midfielder, he would need to feel suitably backed if he was to step into the hotseat.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: “I’ve said that when I take the job I’d take the job on the basis of giving a feelgood factor back to the fans and there would have to be certain stipulations.

“I’d have to be in control of footballing matters and I’d have to be given the budget that the previous managers have had who brought in the likes of (Steven) Fletcher and (Gary) Hooper on £35k or £40k a week.

“If he gave me that kind of budget and gave me two years I’d be very disappointed if we weren’t knocking on the door to get promotion, that is for sure.

“If you look at any manager who has the tools to do their job, they cannot have any complaints.

“So when they say Pep Guardiola is under a lot of pressure, of course he’s under a lot of pressure – because he’s been given the tools to do his job and so he’s expected to succeed.

“I’d rather be in that position than be in a job where you’re trying to be successful without the tools to do your trade.”