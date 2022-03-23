Exclusive: Sunderland’s chances of keeping Dan Neil become clearer amid Aston Villa, Leeds and Middlesbrough transfer interest

Sunderland are facing a struggle to keep hold of young midfielder Dan Neil this summer with a number of teams tracking his progress

However, Football League World has exclusively learned that promotion for the Black Cats this season could see him remain at the Stadium of Light for at least another season.

Neil has had a breakout year for the Wearside outfit and has gone on to play 35 times in League One after making his debut last season, scoring three times and notching seven assists.

The 20-year-old’s rapid progress has not gone unnoticed by scouts of other clubs, with Premier League teams taking a keen interest in the playmaker’s performances.

Think you're a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Black Cats quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Wolves and Leeds United are all watching Neil regularly ahead of potentially offering him a way out of League One next season, whilst Sunderland’s nearby rivals Middlesbrough of the Championship are also understood to be keen.

And it’s thought that current Sunderland boss Alex Neil may have to get the club up through the third tier play-offs immediately if he wants to have any chance of keeping the South Shields-born player for the 2022-23 season and beyond.