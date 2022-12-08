Exclusive: Sunderland, West Brom, Norwich and Watford eye transfer move for 23-year-old

Norwich City, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, and Watford are all keen on Hibs defender Ryan Porteous, who is on course to move in January with the Championship the most likely destination, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at Easter Road and the Scottish club confirmed in late November that he would not be signing an extension, which has raised expectations that they will look to sell him in the new year.

Now, sources have exclusively informed FLW that Porteous is being lined up for a move to England in January after turning down a lucrative new deal with Hibs – with Norwich, Sunderland, West Brom, and Watford among the EFL clubs keen.

FLW understands there is interest in the central defender from a number of French and Belgian clubs as well but that a move to the Championship looks most likely.

Previous reports in Scotland have claimed that Millwall, Luton Town, Sheffield United, and Stoke City are also interested in the defender.

Celtic and Rangers have also been touted as potential destinations but there have not been any concrete links recently.

Porteous is a product of the Hibs academy and has made more than 150 appearances since breaking through into the first team.