Exclusive: Sunderland waiting on Blackburn Rovers’ player stance with Millwall and Luton hovering

Sunderland are interested in Blackburn Rovers playmaker Bradley Dack but are waiting to find out what their Championship rivals’ stance on the player is, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Ewood Park but both he and the club have the option of triggering a one-year extension.

Dack was once Blackburn’s main creative spark but has struggled to reclaim that mantle after a string of nasty injuries and finds himself down the pecking order – having not started a game since early September.

It seems he will not be short of suitors should he leave Rovers in the near future as sources have exclusively informed FLW that Sunderland are interested in the attacking midfielder but are waiting to discover what his current club’s stance on him is.

A move to the Stadium of Light would see Dack reunite with former Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray, under whom he played arguably the best football of his career.

The Black Cats are not the only side keen as FLW understands that both Millwall and Luton Town have also been eyeing the Englishman.

Dack joined Blackburn from Gillingham in 2017 and has gone on to make 153 appearances for the Lancashire club in total – scoring 52 times and providing 27 assists.