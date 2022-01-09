Exclusive: Sunderland targeting swoop for 28-year-old from League One rivals

Sunderland are interested in a deal to sign striker Freddie Ladapo from Rotherham United, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Ladapo joined Rotherham for a club record fee from Plymouth Argyle back in the summer of 2019, and has since gone on to score 38 goals in 111 appearances in all competitions for the Millers.

However, it was confirmed earlier this week that Ladapo has handed in a transfer request at Rotherham, and the 28-year-old was an unused substitute in his side’s FA Cup clash at QPR on Saturday afternoon.

Now, that is something that Sunderland are set to try and take advantage of to boost their own attacking options in the League One promotion battle.

Sources have indicated to Football League World that Sunderland are interested in signing Ladapo, and are keen to get a deal done during the current transfer window, rather than when his Rotherham contract expires in the summer.

Sunderland and Rotherham currently occupy the automatic promotion places in the League One table, with the Black Cats trailing Ladapo’s current club on goal difference, and having played a game more.

If completed, this may not be the only piece of striker business done between Sunderland and Rotherham this month.

Football League World also understands that Sunderland are ready to recall Will Grigg from his current loan spell with the Millers in the current window.