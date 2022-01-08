Exclusive: Sunderland set to make big decision over out on loan player

Sunderland are ready to recall striker Will Grigg from his loan spell at Rotherham United, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Having joined the Black Cats from Wigan Athletic back in January 2019 for a reported League One record £4million, Grigg has struggled to settle at the Stadium of Light.

The striker has so far scored just eight goals in 61 appearances in all competitions for the North East club.

That saw Grigg spend the second half of last season on loan with his former club MK Dons, where he scored eight times in 20 games.

After returning to Sunderland in the summer, Grigg made a single League Cup appearance from the bench at the start of the current campaign, in a 2-1 win at Port Vale, before being loaned back out to Rotherham.

During his time with the Millers so far, Grigg has scored a total of six goals in 21 games helping Paul Warne’s to top spot in the current League One table.

Now though, Grigg looks set to return to the Stadium of Light imminently. Sources have indicated to Football League World that Sunderland are ready to take up their option to recall the 30-year-old this month.

Sunderland are of course, level on points with Rotherham at the top of the League One table, only trailing the Millers on goal difference, following their dramatic 3-3 draw at Wycombe on Saturday.

The Black Cats were recently dealt a blow to their attacking options, with the news that on-loan Everton forward Nathan Broadhead is facing several months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, potentially increasing the need for Grigg’s return to the Stadium of Light.