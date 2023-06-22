Stoke City have had a major clearout this summer ahead of the June 30 contract expiry date of plenty of their players, with experienced individuals set to depart.

The likes of Nick Powell and Sam Clucas will bring some relief to the wage bill at the Bet365 Stadium, and another face who will depart is Morgan Fox.

Despite being pretty much a regular under Alex Neil at the Potters last season, the 29-year-old was not offered a new deal and is set to depart, but it looks like the former Wales under-21 international is set to land on his feet.

Birmingham City, QPR, Sunderland and Rotherham United all keen to sign Morgan Fox

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that no less than four Championship clubs are keen to sign Fox this summer.

They include Sunderland, who narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season and are a club that perhaps need cover for Dennis Cirkin at left-back.

Also putting Fox on their transfer radar are Birmingham City, who look set to be active in the market when American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner's takeover is approved by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Gareth Ainsworth is also keen to add Fox to his Queens Park Rangers squad ahead of the new season, whilst Rotherham United are also another second tier side interested in the soon-to-be free agent.

How did Morgan Fox perform in the 2022-23 season?

After barely featuring under previous Stoke manager Michael O'Neill in 2021-22, with just 15 matches under his belt in all competitions, Fox was a regular under his replacement Alex Neil, playing in all but one league game under the Scotsman following his August arrival.

Fox played on the left-hand side of a back three for the most part, but he also sometimes occupied a centre-back role in a back four and also played at his natural position of left-back - his versatility could be a reason that he is being eyed up by many Championship clubs.

His performances also caught the attention of Wales manager Rob Page, who has called Fox up to his last two international squads although he is yet to be capped for his nation after staying on the bench for all four matches.

Fox will now be expected to get a move to the Championship with so many clubs interested in securing his services, with his Stoke contract officially coming to an end next week.