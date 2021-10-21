Exclusive: Sunderland plotting new contract offer to shining in-form player

Sunderland are preparing a new contract offer for midfielder Dan Neil as they look to reward him for his progress and in a bid to ward off growing interest in him, Football League World has learned exclusively.

Neil has emerged as a real potential diamond this season for Sunderland, with the Black Cats enjoying a really strong opening few months to the Sky Bet League One campaign.

The Wearsiders sit second in the league table, just a point behind leaders Plymouth Argyle who have played two league matches more at this stage, and will feel as though this year could finally be the one where they begin their climb back to where they feel they belong.

Neil, too, has been influential in their start to the campaign with ten starts in the league – matches that have seen him tot up a goal and four assists from the middle of the park.

Indeed, supporters have waxed lyrical over his performances this year, particularly given he doesn’t turn 20 until the end of November, and with him key in the last two wins over Gillingham and Crewe in the last few days, it now looks as though a new contract could well be around the corner.