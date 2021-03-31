Exclusive: Sunderland join Preston North End and Portsmouth in hunt for Tranmere Rovers star

Sunderland are among the clubs weighing up a move for Tranmere Rovers’ Otis Khan this summer, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 25-year-old moved to Prenton Park last summer after leaving Mansfield Town but has enjoyed an excellent season for the League Two club.

Khan joined the club on a one-year contract which means that he’s available on a free transfer at the end of the season – something which is attracting plenty of admiring glances from the Championship and League One.

FLW understands that this has alerted a number of clubs including Preston North End, Portsmouth and the Black Cats to monitor his progress.

A right winger by trade, the former Manchester United academy player has been converted into an attack-minded full-back by Keith Hill this term which has seen him put in a number of impressive displays for the promotion contenders.

Since changing his position Khan has become a first team regular for Tranmere and even played the full 90 minutes of the club’s Papa John’s Trophy final against Sunderland in which he put in an impressive display despite falling to a 1-0 defeat.

With both Lee Johnson’s side and Portsmouth firmly in the mix to secure promotion to the Championship it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for the player with Preston also said to be keen on a move.