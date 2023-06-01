Sunderland winger Jack Clarke is expected to be sold this summer with Burnley holding the strongest interest but Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Rangers, and Wolves also keen, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an outstanding 2022/23 season at the Stadium of Light - scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists as he helped Tony Mowbray's side reach the Championship play-offs against the odds.

The Black Cats missed out on promotion and will be playing in the second tier next term, which will make holding onto some of their brighter talents tough.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Clarke is very likely to be sold this summer.

FLW understands there is lots of interest in the Leeds United academy product - with Burnley currently the side that admire him most as part of a project.

They could face competition from Premier League rivals Brentford, Palace, Everton, and Wolves, who also hold a genuine interest, while Rangers are keen on the Sunderland attacker as well.

When is Jack Clarke out of contract at Sunderland?

Having spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Sunderland, Clarke joined permanently last summer, for a low fee that could rise to around £10 million with addons, and signed a four-year contract.

The winger's current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2026 but reports have suggested that the North East club are keen to offer him improved terms to stave off interest.