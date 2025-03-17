Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has urged the Sunderland team to "get over the disappointment" of recent results as they prepare for a bid for promotion via the play-offs.

This season has been a remarkable one for the Black Cats, but they just haven't been able to keep pace with the promotion-chasing trio of Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley.

Recently, their form has been far from impressive, with just two wins in their last six games. This run has included defeats to Hull City and the Whites, but it was Saturday’s trip to Coventry City that proved particularly damning.

A Haji Wright hat-trick consigned them to defeat, as Le Bris' side was comprehensively outplayed by one of their play-off rivals in a humiliating display. Over the 90 minutes, they registered just six shots and recorded an expected goals (xG) figure of 0.44 - dwarfed by the Sky Blues' 21 shots and xG of 2.86.

Coventry City Match Stats Sunderland AFC 3 Goals 0 2.86 xG 0.44 21 Shots 6 5 Shots on target 1 3 Big chances 0 6 Corners 1 Source: FotMob

For a side seemingly destined for a top-six finish, this was a particularly poor display and if Sunderland are not careful, their place in the play-offs could soon be under threat.

However, with the competitiveness below them, this seems unlikely and Le Bris' focus must be on ensuring they don't enter those crucial semi-finals on a wretched run of form.

Don Goodman urges Sunderland to "reset"

Speaking exclusively to Football League World after Saturday's defeat to Coventry City, Don Goodman has urged the Black Cats to "reset" and and not worry about the fear of potentially missing out on going up.

"I think the game they lost against Leeds United was probably the game where they realised automatic promotion was gone," said Goodman.

"Since then, they have lost against Hull, had a couple of decent wins, drawn, and lost on Saturday against Coventry.

"They are a young group. I think the international break is coming at the right time for them - they need to reset and go again to try and finish the season strong to get over the disappointment.

"It has been a brilliant season. I don't think anyone expected them to last as long as they did, challenging for a top-two spot.

"They have got some big games coming up - Millwall at home after the international break becomes a really big game for the confidence."

Sunderland have to finish the season on a high

Sunderland supporters can forgive their players for falling away in the promotion race, but that won't apply should they slumber into a play-off spot.

With eight games remaining, a few more wins may be enough, but fans will expect Sunderland in full flight as they approach the semi-finals.

In these fixtures, they face teams vying for a top-six spot, and proving their superiority could work in their favour when the post-season competition arrives. Trips to Norwich City, Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion are not simple, but at their best Sunderland should be winning these games.

Le Bris' side have worked extremely hard to get the position they are in now, and you doubt the Frenchman will be willing to let his side falter just because their league position isn't in jeopardy.

Millwall at the Stadium of Light will provide them with the opportunity for an ideal response, and with just one home defeat all season, the Mackems will expect nothing less than a victory.