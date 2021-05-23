Exclusive: Sunderland considering sacking Lee Johnson amid big overhaul

Sunderland are considering sacking manager Lee Johnson amid a big summer overhaul ahead of the 2021/22 season, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Johnson has been in charge of the Black Cats since December 2020, having took charge on a permanent basis following Phil Parkinson’s exit from the Stadium of Light.

He guided Sunderland to a spot in the play-off positions in his first season in charge, but they’ve fallen short in their efforts to win promotion back into the Championship this term.

They were beaten on aggregate by Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final, which has condemned them to another season in the third-tier of English football, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

Footage emerged of some of the club’s fans and Johnson after the match, as they confronted him over their failure to win promotion into the second-tier this term.

Sunderland fans not too happy with Lee Johnson then 😳

Sunderland were last in the Championship in the 2017/18 season, and it seems as though they could be set for a summer of change, as they look ahead to the new league campaign, which is set to get under way in August.

A source has revealed to Football League World that the club are looking at a big summer overhaul ahead of the new season, with Johnson’s position in charge being under threat, as they consider parting company with him before the 2021/22 campaign starts.

Johnson has previously been in charge of Bristol City earlier in his career, although his four-year stay at Ashton Gate came to an end in July 2020 after a disappointing run of results with the Robins.

No final decision has been made on Johnson’s future as of yet, but the club are considering the possibility of moving him on, as they look to win promotion back into the Championship next term.