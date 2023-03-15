Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Lewis Wing is eyeing a move back into the Championship with Football League World understanding that as many as six second-tier sides are keeping tabs on his situation. The possibility of promotion with his current side also remains.

Wing has been with Wycombe since January 2022, having joined the club from Middlesbrough. He’s played 53 times for the Chairboys, scoring 10 goals and registering a further five assists.

Eight of the those goals have come this season in League One, alongside four of the assists, with Wing impressing in the third-tier.

Football League World understands that Wing is eyeing a return to the Championship, with the 27-year-old backing his ability to play at the level. Previously he’s registered 20 goal involvements (13 goals, seven assists) in 100 second-tier appearances.

Sources have indicated to Football League World that six current Championship sides are keeping tabs on the midfielder’s situation. They include play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Coventry City, as well as Preston North End and Reading FC.

The sixth side is Rotherham United, who Wing played 20 times for during the 2020/21 Championship season, scoring twice and registering two assists. Of the clubs linked, they are the only one really under the threat of relegation this season, albeit Matt Taylor’s side are still five points clear of Blackpool in 22nd.

The possibility remains, of course, that Wycombe win promotion into the Championship anyway. They are currently seventh in League One and outside the play-off places by three points, with a game in-hand. That’s despite Gareth Ainsworth’s departure to QPR.

Matt Bloomfield is currently in-charge at Wycombe, who play Barnsley in a hugely important fixture in the race for the top-six on the coming weekend. They beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 last night, with Wing playing 90 minutes in a holding midfield position.